SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are continuing to assist with the armed suspect standoff on Second Ave. and Walnut Street near Downtown Spokane.
KHQ spoke with the gas station attendant who was working when the armed suspect rushed into the station. The victim said the suspect told her "I don't want to hurt you" and then let her go.
Earlier in the evening, KHQ spoke with a witness who was in the area when the armed suspect was being chased by police.
"I heard cop sirens go off and I looked over, because there were a lot of them. There was a small, red car, and a gentleman ran out of it and started running toward the gas station. I thought he was just a guy running from the cops, but then I saw he had a gun in his hands. The cops were yelling, 'get down, get down.' They pulled out their rifles and started running after him."
