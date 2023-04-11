COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Details are evolving regarding the shooting in the Silver Lake Plaza parking lot in Coeur d’Alene last week.
On April 7, a nearby business went on lockdown after witnesses say they heard gunshots nearby.
"It was just a boom. Boom. boom. Boom. boom,” Kira Rosenau, the administrative director at Curtis Orthodontics, said.
“I was with a patient when I heard what was unmistakably the sound of gunshots,” Rosenau said.
Rosenau peeked through the windows to see what had happened. She was shocked to find two people laying on the ground.
"Not knowing what the situation was, we went into our lockdown protocol that we had rehearsed and talked about before,” Rosenau said.
With officers on-scene investigating, the suspected burglar, 30-year-old Shane Brown, laid dead just feet away from their business. Rosenau remembering the frightening moments.
"Pretty shaken up and scared for what that looked like. My big concern was that we didn't know where the threat was,” Rosenau said.
Police are now investigating the incident. Coeur d'Alene Police Captain, Dave Ragar, confirmed that 74-year-old Jeremy Dean was walking back to his truck when he noticed Brown reportedly breaking into a vehicle.
Dean drew a gun on Brown which scared the accused thief away, but it wasn't long before Brown returned, hitting Dean with his car.
Police say as Brown barreled him, that's when Dean started firing his weapon, hitting Brown at least one time, a shot that would ultimately prove to be deadly.
Brown's car crashed into a truck, ejecting Dean onto the ground where he was later taken to the hospital with injuries.
With police now looking into this case, the question of self-defense comes to play.
"I’m not really sure of what all of the facts were. But it certainly makes sense that if the car was headed toward him or if he were on the roof of the car, and the driver was moving, there would be an excellent self-defense argument,” Criminal Defense Attorney, Jim Siebe, said.
Coeur d’Alene will continue its investigation and send over what they find to the Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.