Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TAKES AIM ON NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST WASHINGTON... .OUR NEXT WINTER STORM WILL PRODUCE THE HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OVER THE NORTH CASCADES, OKANOGAN VALLEY, AND THE MOUNTAINOUS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING. ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES WILL BE COMMON FOR COUNTIES ALONG THE CANADIAN BORDER. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, GRAND COULEE, WILBUR, COULEE CITY, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FOR LINCOLN COUNTY, THE MOST SIGNIFICANT ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED ALONG AND NORTH OF THE HIGHWAY 2 CORRIDOR INCLUDING DAVENPORT AND WILBUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&