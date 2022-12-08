UNITED STATES. - WBNA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody in a high-profile prisoner swap between the United States and Russia.
According to NBC news, President Joe Biden signed off on the trade this morning after negotiating a deal with Russia. NBC says this marks one of the most high-profile prisoner swaps since the Cold War.
In the Biden Administrations deal, her released was negotiated in exchange for an arms dealer. Griner’s return to the United States will end an eleven month long battle that began in February when Russian authorities say they found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage.