Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Locally higher amounts above 3000 feet of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Post Falls, Rockford, Lookout Pass, Davenport, Osburn, Wallace, Worley, St. Maries, Dobson Pass, Hayden, Fernwood, Kellogg, Fourth Of July Pass, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Downtown Spokane, Airway Heights, Pinehurst, Spokane Valley, Fairfield, and Mullan. * WHEN...From Noon today to Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&