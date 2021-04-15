At approximately 8:40 pm Whitman County Sheriff's deputies were alerted to a family disturbance at a residence just south of Colton, WA. After attempting to make contact with a juvenile girl who was part of the disturbance, she fled the scene and was struck by a semi-truck after running onto SR 195.
The girl was seriously injured during the collision and was flown from the scene via Life-Flight to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Authorities had SR 195 completely shut down to traffic in both directions for nearly an hour during the incident.
The Sheriff’s Office will continue with its original investigation into the family disturbance and the Washington State Patrol will handle the vehicle pedestrian collision portion of the investigation.