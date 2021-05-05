CECIL COUNTY, Md. - A woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly setting a home on fire with a person inside and watching it burn from a lawn chair.
According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, the incident happened on April 29 when the fire department responded to a house fire in Elkton, Maryland.
The fire marshal said witnesses saw 47-year-old Gail Metwally setting multiple fires inside the home. She then sat in a lawn chair where she watched the flames engulf the home.
After a few minutes, Metwally walked away from the scene.
As the home was burning, witnesses heard someone in the basement window yelling for help.
Bystanders safely helped her out of the window.
Cecil County Sheriff's Office quickly found Metwally and arrested her.
Metwally is facing first and second degree attempted murder charges, first degree arson, two counts of malicious burning, two counts of malicious destruction of property, and two counts of reckless endangerment.