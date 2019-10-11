SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A woman was arrested after attempting to pull a "karambit style" fighting knife on deputies.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to an apartment complex on Thursday, October 10 at about 10:20 pm. A caller said a transient woman was possibly high and bothering people. The caller also explained that his bicycle had been stolen the night before and believed the theft was related to homeless people staying in the area.
Deputy Sullivan and Deputy Criswell arrived at the complex in the 100 block of S. Havana and found the woman, later identified as 34-year-old Angela Holman in the grass on the east side of the property.
Holman acted strangely but was initially cooperative, according to the Sheriff's Office. She said she lived in the area but that she didn't live at the apartments or know anybody who did.
However, when deputies asked for her name, Holman's demeanor immediately and drastically changed. According to the Sheriff's Office, she said something akin to, "You don't want to ask me that," while she stepped back with one foot, brought her hands up toward her chest and mumbled something.
Sensing an impending attack, Deputy Sullivan dropped his flashlight and notepad as Deputy Criswell saw a ring of what appeared to be a knife hidden under a part of Holman's jacket. Within a fraction of a second, the deputies knew they were in a life-threatening situation.
Deputy Criswell ordered Holman to get her hand away from the knife as both deputies took control of her wrists. Deputy Sullivan also grabbed the knife and threw it to the ground a short distance behind them.
Holman continued to struggle and thrash as the deputies tried to keep control of her hands, forcing them to bring her to the ground. Holman thrashed and tried to reach back toward her waistband or under her jacket, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Not knowing if she had any other weapons, the deputies held Holman down, and secured her in handcuffs. Holman continued to resist arrest and refuse to give her name as more deputies arrived at the scene.
During a search after her arrest, deputies found a sunglasses case containing what appeared to be a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine. They also found a brown, tar-like substance believed to be heroin inside her jacket.
Holman was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and a Washington State Department of Corrections Escape Community Custody warrant.
