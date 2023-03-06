SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A woman has been arrested after police say she intentionally ran over her boyfriend over the weekend.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), the victim says he was walking home from the bar after an argument with his girlfriend where she became angry, accused him of cheating and left. As he was walking, he noticed his girlfriends car parked near 2nd Avenue and S. Coleman Road. He approached her vehicle which only escalated the situation.
When he walked away, the victim says he heard the engine rev and as he turned around, he was hit.
He was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injures.
After securing a search warrant, the Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies with assistance from the Warrant Service Group arrested a 43-year-old woman on charges of first-degree assault.