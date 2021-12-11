SPOKANE, Wash. - Late in the night on Dec. 10, Spokane Police responded to a shooting in Downtown Spokane.
Around 11:15 p.m., SPD arrived on scene around the 500 block of W. Sprague. A Spokane Transit Authority driver reported a female had pointed a gun at him. They also received calls from a nearby bar about a woman arguing with patrons and firing a gun.
According to the report, the bus driver told officers he was taking a break in that area when 28-year-old Savanna Merrill approached him and demanded he apologize to her. The driver says he did not know Merrill. When she started to become physically aggressive, the driver retreated inside of his bus. Merrill pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the driver. She then walked away toward a bar. Shortly after, the driver reports hearing shots fired, and he quickly drove away.
According to witnesses at the bar, Merrill confronted a random patron. She pulled out the firearm, pointed it at a man, and fired one round in the direction of his face. A bouncer wrestled the gun away from Merrill and began to detain her. When officers arrived to detain her, she kicked at officers and struggled. SPD was able to take Merrill into custody without use of force or causing her injury.
Luckily, neither the STA driver nor the bar patron were injured during this incident.
Merrill was arrested and booked into Spokane County Jail for two counts of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault. Prior to this, Merrill had no criminal history. Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference case #2021-20211737.