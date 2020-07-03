SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a woman who shoplifted from a store in the Northtown Mall and assaulted employees with pepper spray to make her getaway.
SPD received a call regarding a robbery around 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2, stating a suspect had taken several articles of clothing at the Buckle in the mall and used pepper spray against the employees to make an escape.
Victims identified the type of vehicle she escaped in, which was unique enough to be identified by a SPD Corporal who was in the area. The suspect's vehicle was stopped and she was taken into custody. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the store.
Vanessa Schultz, 20 of Spokane, was booked into the Spokane County Regional Jail facility for first-degree robbery for the use of pepper spray during the theft.
The other occupants in the vehicle were released following an investigation, which determined they were not directly involved in the crime.
SPD says Schultz has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance and third-degree theft.
"SPD officers are trained to thoroughly investigate allegations of crime to ensure only those committing the crimes are arrested," the department said in a news release. "It is not uncommon for innocent people to be detained during the investigation of a crime. SPD officers use excellent judgement and outstanding investigation skills to clear innocent people, who may have been detained during the incident, as quickly as possible."
