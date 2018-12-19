A 37-year-old woman was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend late Tuesday night in Spokane.
A domestic violence victim called police to report he had been stabbed by Heather Fourstar in a residence near Sinto Ave. and Ruby St. Fourstar locked herself in the residence with four small children and refused to come out. Officers contacted the victim outside the residence and he received medical attention.
Spokane Police say Fourstar had been drinking and began arguing with the victim before arming herself with a knife, screaming and lunging at him with it.
The victim defended himself, grabbing her hand holding the knife and the blade was snapped in half. After he let her go, Fourstar stabbed him in the abdomen with the broken blade and he fled from the house fearing for his safety.
Fourstar locked herself in the residence along with four children, and refused to give herself up. Police later obtained a warrant, made entry and took Fourstar into custody around midnight.
She was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree domestic violence assault and on the probable cause for a prior fourth-degree domestic violence incident.