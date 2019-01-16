Authorities are investigating the stabbing of a staff member at First Congregational Church of Spokane.
It happened near 4th and Washington St. in Spokane around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Authorities say a woman stabbed a staff member in the neck with a small pair of scissors after she was asked to leave. The woman was later identified as 18-year-old Tayleeanne Guerrero.
Guerrero was arrested for first-degree assault and booked into the Spokane County Jail for the felony charge.
KHQ is told that the staff member suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized as a precaution.