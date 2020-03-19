SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was arrested after reportedly threatening employees at a cannabis shop and driving recklessly while fleeing from officers.
According to police, officers first responded on Thursday afternoon to a report of a woman waving a gun and threatening to shoot employees at Green Star Cannabis at 1403 N. Division.
Officers arrived as the woman left the business in a Subaru Legacy and she refused to stop when they attempted to pull her over. She fled southbound into downtown Spokane at a high rate of speed and officers terminated the attempted stop for the safety of the public.
A few minutes later, another officer spotted the suspect back on the north side of the river continuing to drive recklessly. She continued to flee, drove through a yard and was involved in a hit-and-run crash before police surrounded her.
Officers were eventually able to box the woman's car in as she got held up in some light traffic in the Audubon area of Spokane. She was taken into custody without further incident.
According to police, the woman did have a realistic replica handgun stuffed in the back of the waistband of her pants, which turned out to be a BB gun.
A Spokane Police Department vehicle was also involved in a crash near 3rd and Stevens while attempting to lay out spike strips ahead of the suspect. Only minor injuries were reported.
