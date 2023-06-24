15-acre fire started by woman in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Wash. — Grant County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a 25-year-old woman after she allegedly started what became a 15-acre wildfire near the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park.

Grant County Fire District #13 was called out to the fire that threatened the east side of the mobile park. They requested aid from Ephrata Firefighters and Grant County Fire District #7.

The active fire was contained on both flanks while natural barriers slowed the head of the fire. 

She was booked in the Grant County Jail for investigation of second-degree reckless burning. 

This is another reminder that fires will start easily and spread rapidly through vegetation.

