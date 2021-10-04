SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police have arrested a woman for Driving Under the Influence after she crashed her car through the front of the Furniture Outpost store on Monroe Street.
Thankfully no customers or employees were in the store at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said that the fire department's rapid assessment of the building showed no signs of collapse.
The building suffered thousands of dollars of damage and will have to undergo total reconstruction of the wall where the crash occurred.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.