KOOSKIA, Idaho - A woman was arrested for DUI and drug possession after deputies found her driving erratically with drugs in her car.
The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Tracy L. Adams was stopped by deputies after she was seen driving erratically.
After field sobriety tests, she was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
Deputies found marijuana, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia in the car.
Right now, Adams is charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.