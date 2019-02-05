A woman was arrested outside a Post Falls Walmart on charges for DUI and an open container late Monday night.
According to a police log, Post Falls Officers were called to the area of the Walmart on Mullan Ave. for a female visibly intoxicated who arrived in a vehicle.
Upon locating the vehicle, which was running, the woman admitted to officers she had driven to the store.
The woman was put through sobriety tests and provided two breath samples of .160 BAC., right at double the limit. She was arrested and booked at the Kootenai County Jail for DUI and open container charges.
Jail records indicate Holli Osborne was incarcerated around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday morning on $500 and $300 bonds.