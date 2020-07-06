Woman arrested for hitting Spokane Valley deputy attempting to treat her sister for stab wound

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A suspect was arrested after a family dispute in Spokane Valley ended with one woman in the hospital with a stab wound to the chest.
Police also say the victim's sister was extremely uncooperative and was also arrested after hitting one of the deputies.
Police responded to the 2800 block of N. Cherry Street at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2 for a reported stabbing. Deputies found the 45-year-old victim and her sister, 48-year-old Gretchen Wright, who said the suspect, 22-year-old Devin Dewmer, had already left the area.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, Wright was extremely agitated and verbally aggressive toward call takers and arriving deputies, threatening to kill cops if anyone hurt the suspect and saying that she planned to sue.
Wright reportedly screamed, "You [expletive] cops are not going in my house!"
Knowing the victim inside had been stabbed in the chest near the heart, deputies entered the apartment through the unlocked door and found her with blood pooling in her lap.
As deputies provided life-saving care, Wright reportedly charged toward them with clenched fists yelling, "Get the [expletive] out!"
Verbal commands for Wright to stop were not effective, despite deputies telling her they were trying to save the victim's life. Wright continued yelling that the deputies were "evil goons with guns," "murderous pigs" and "armed thugs."
Wright at one time began to aggressively move toward a large knife sitting by deputies but reluctantly backed away when deputies ordered her to do so.
Deputies later noticed Wright now had a small child with her. She reportedly continued yelling "These are bad guys, evil men," and told the child he needed to hide because the "goon squad" was there with guns and it wasn't safe.
Fire and medical personnel arrived and took over care of the victim and she was taken to the hospital for continued care.
A firefighter attempted to talk with Wright to obtain vital medical information regarding the victim, but she refused to answer the questions, according to police.
The suspect, Dewmer, eventually returned to the location and was safely taken into custody.
Deputies returned to the apartment to ensure the child's safety but Wright's aggression reportedly increased. When a deputy reportedly placed himself between her and the child, Wright struck him.
The child was brought to a safe location as Wright tried to kick, bite and hit deputies. OC spray was used and Wright was subdued. She was given medical attention before being taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for assault and obstructing an investigation. She was released the following day on her own recognizance.
Dewmer was also taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for assault and remains in custody with his bond set at $150,000.
The victim remains hospitalized and is listed in satisfactory condition.
