LAKEVIEW, Wash. - One woman has been arrested and an RV has been destroyed after a fire in Lakeview.
Grant County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 300 block of Ephrata Avenue Northwest Tuesday afternoon after several people called 911 to report an RV was ablaze behind a home.
Deputies also received word that 25-year-old Beatrice Blanco was standing outside the home. A current no-contact order prohibited Blanco from being at or near the home.
She was arrested by deputies and taken to the Grant County Jail.
Deputies and the Grant County Fire Marshal are continuing to work to determine the cause of the fire. There were no injuries.