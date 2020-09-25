SPOKANE, Wash. - On Aug. 2, Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) deputies responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a deer. One caller said people who stopped to help had started CPR, but the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene a short time later, police said.
The man's wallet wasn't located at the scene that evening and the family was informed. According to police, the wallet wasn't found the next day either.
Investigators said they were given documents that belonged to the person that were recovered far away from the scene. The person's debit card had been used multiple times, some within an hour of the crash, according to police.
Through the inspection, a suspect, 46-year-old Diane H. Manns, was identified as fraudulently using the deceased man's credit cards while the scene was being investigated.
SCSO said after being advised of her rights, Manns admitted she used the credit cards that evening, but she didn’t know they were stolen. Police said she would not provide the name of the person she said gave her the wallet.
SCSO and the Spokane Valley Investigative Unit developed probable cause to arrest Manns for several felony charges. Manns was located Thursday afternoon and was taken into custody with the additional help of Spokane Police officers.
Manns was booked into the Spokane County Jail for identify theft, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.