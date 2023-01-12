SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman suspecting of stabbing a man Wednesday morning was arrested and charged with assault on Thursday, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).
Deputies found 18-year-old Kelsie Aitken this morning in her apartment, arrested her without incident and booked her into the Spokane County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and first-degree robbery.
During their investigation, SCSO deputies determined Aitken and the victim were engaged in an argument inside Aitken's home. The argument escalated and Aitken demanded the victim’s car keys and began stabbing him in his arm and shoulder.
Deputies also contacted 21-year-old Johnathon Hotchkiss at the apartment and arrested him on an unrelated warrant.
Updated: Jan. 12 at 3 p.m.
A woman suspected in a north Spokane stabbing is on the loose, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
SCSO deputies responded to reports of a stabbing on the 12300 block of North Fairwood Drive at about 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, where they didn't find the victim nor the suspect.
The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived and has not been contacted.
Deputies later found a vehicle transporting the victim, who had non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and shoulder, near Division and Hastings. They pulled the vehicle over and treated his injuries until medical personnel arrived.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated and later released.
Deputies on scene continued to investigate the assault and obtained a search warrant for the apartment where it happened. They contacted a man, identified as 20-year-old Bryden Aiken, and determined that while he wasn't involved in the assaults, he had four active warrants for his arrest and a valid Protection Order prohibiting him from being at the location.
Aiken was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail. SCSO deputies continue to investigate. Based on the outcome, assault charges are possible.