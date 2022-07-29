Morningstar St. Peter
OMAK, Wash. - A woman accused of attacking and robbing another woman on Tuesday last week was apprehended near the casino in Coulee Dam. 
 
According to the release, Okanogan deputies began searching for Morningstar St. Peter after a woman was left badly beaten on Old Riverside Highway late at night on July 19. The victim told deputies she'd been sitting in her truck when St. Peter accused her of 'being a snitch,' attacked her, and stole her phone. There were allegedly multiple witnesses, but none stepped in to help.
 
On July 28, Colville Tribal Police Department (CTPD) received a tip that St. Peter was at the casino. Coulee Dam Police Department and CTPD officers located and apprehended the suspected and arrested her without incident. 
 
St. Peters is being held at Okanogan County Jail under charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. She is held with no bail while awaiting her appearance in court. 
 

