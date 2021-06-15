SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect involved in Monday night's SWAT standoff near N. Crestline St and E. Columbia was in court Tuesday afternoon.
According to Spokane Police, Broadsword's ex-wife called 911 requesting help serving him no-contact order.
The woman told 911 her ex-husband was currently at the residence, having last seen him in the detached garage on the property.
Officers arrived and attempted to serve the suspect with the court order. As the officers announced their presence at the garage, the suspect opened the door and immediately slammed the door shut upon observing the officers.
Due to previous convictions and safety concerns for the community, SWAT resources were brought in.
Officers attempted de-escalation tactics/techniques for multiple hours, which were unsuccessful. A search warrant for the garage was obtained.
The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
The state is asking the judge to hold the suspect, 54-year-old Gary Broadsword, on $20,000 bond and claims he is a danger to the community.
Broadsword's defense claims he had not been served yet and did not know he was not supposed to be on the property. The judge said in response, "the police were yelling at him it [no-contact order] existed."
The defense is asking the judge to release him on his own recognizance.
Broadsword will be back in court on June 23.