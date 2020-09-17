SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is in jail after Spokane Police officers responded to a terrifying domestic violence call on the South Hill.
Police received a call about the incident in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 17. When officers were responding to the 2600 block of Keystone Ct., they learned that a man at the location has had a history with police.
James House, 54, was already wanted for felony harassment, assault and cyber stalking.
Once officers arrived at the residence, they were unable to get anybody to answer the door and made an exigent entry. Once inside, they found the victim and House in a bedroom.
The victim was pleading for help with House on top of her. Officers were able to quickly take him into custody.
The subsequent investigation revealed that House and the victim had a previous relationship. However, House does not live at the Keystone Ct. home. Instead, the victim woke up and found House inside the residence.
The victim said House assaulted her for about an hour before officers arrived. House had choked her unconscious several times and threatened her life with a knife. Police said the physical and mental assault on the victim went on for some time.
House had also told the victim that if police came he would kill her before they could get in. The victim said that House began trying to stab her in the face and head when he heard officers entering the home.
When officers entered the bedroom, House immediately dropped the knife and surrendered. According to police, the victim did have laceration and puncture marks to her face and head but the injuries were not life-threatening.
House was booked into jail for his existing charges as well as burglary, kidnapping, rape, assault and attempted murder.
"Domestic violence continues to be a serious issue not only in this city, but across the nation. We understand the difficulties of a victim trying to get away from an abuser. There is help out there. The Spokane Police Department has an entire unit dedicated to only domestic violence crimes. This unit also has civilians who can help with the aftermath and emotional support through a difficult time. These resources are at the YWCA and their phone number is 509-326-2255," Police said.
