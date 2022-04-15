SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department have arrested the suspected of a felony vandalism incident at Lewis and Clark High School.
On Thursday, April 14 around 7 p.m., police responded to a call of a woman throwing rocks at LCHS. From descriptions of the woman, paired with security footage, SPD identified the suspect as a woman who frequents the downtown area who has had prior police contact.
Friday afternoon, officers arrested 41-year-old Brittiny Johnson and booked her into Spokane County Jail on second-degree felony charge of malicious mischief, as well as three outstanding warrants. Johnson had one previous felony conviction.