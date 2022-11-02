Weather Alert

A strong storm system is expected to move into the region Thursday night and continuing to impact the area through early Saturday. The initial impact of this system will be widespread light to moderate snow. This will be followed by windy conditions with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected from Friday night into Saturday morning. A few locations could see locally stronger winds. Wind speeds of this magnitude combined with leaves and possible snow on trees could lead to damage and subsequent power outages. Another round of light to moderate snow is expected for the latter half of the weekend followed by much colder temperatures for next week.