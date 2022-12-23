MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A woman detained for a fatal domestic violence incident has been formally charged with second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
24-year-old Cynthia Metsker was taken into custody for questioning after a man was found shot at an apartment complex in Medical Lake on Friday. A convicted felon, Metsker is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.
Despite efforts from first responders, he died from his injuries at the scene. Metsker, as well as a juvenile girl who investigators believe witnessed the incident, were brought in for questioning.
Detectives now believe there is probable cause to book Metsker into Spokane County Jail. The investigation remains on-going.
Last updated on Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
A domestic violence incident in Medical Lake ended fatally, with one woman in custody.
According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a call came in around 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, reporting what sounded like a gunshot and screaming at an apartment complex on Washington St. While en route, responding deputies were also told an adult man had been stabbed.
Multiple units, including SCSO deputies, nearby law enforcement agencies, and fire and medical personnel, responded to the scene, where they found a man who had been shot.
First responders provided aid, applying a tourniquet and dressing to try and control the bleeding. Despite their efforts, the man died at the scene from his wounds.
An adult woman, as well as a juvenile believed to have witnessed the incident, were detained and transported to the Public Safety Building to be interviewed.
Major Crimes Unit (MCU) detectives and forensic technicians arrived at the scene to continue the investigation, conduct interviews, and process evidence. The investigation remains on-going, and charges are possible depending on their findings.
The victim's identity, as well as the manner and cause of death, will be released when appropriate at a later date by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office.