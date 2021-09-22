POST FALLS, ID - "Go now. Don't hesitate, do it. This disease, this virus has really shown that no one is safe, not the healthiest of people. It doesn't matter, Tamara Brining said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt so many in our community. Hospitalizations at a record high, beds are filling up every day, but for many getting sick from the virus seems far-fetched. But it happens to even the most unlikely people.
It's a situation no one wants to be in. Tamara Brining was in peak shape, a fighter who even won a triathlon with her husband, and now she's in a different kind of fight... against a virus.
Winning a triathlon is a feat many athletes never achieve but on August 8th Tamara Brining and her husband did the unthinkable.
"Everything was great, we felt good, and everything was fine," she said.
And then the unthinkable happened to her.
"The 13th of august, it was like, I just felt a little tickle in my throat. And I was like, okay, you know, something, whatever. It's Friday, and I've got the weekend, and probably nothing. And then the next day came the fever, and then a fever, and then the fever, and then more fever. And eight days later, I couldn't break the fever," she said.
She went to the hospital, got fluids and went home.
"I thought I could make it and then that night just went downhill," she said.
Just one week after winning a triathlon, Tamara was struggling to breathe as COVID wreaked havoc on her lungs.
"I went to the ICU. So, I was there for four days," she said. "I couldn't even walk to the bathroom by myself. I couldn't walk five feet by myself."
Brining found herself in the ICU of the hospital... Where she worked... Unable to move or even say thank you to the people she's known for over a decade.
"I've been a PA for 13 years," she said. "So, I've taken care of many patients in that condition. And, you know, you have empathy and you care for them. You want to do what you can."
Now, she's on the other side, hoping she would've gotten the vaccine before it was too late.
"That weekend that I actually tested positive and had fever. That was the Sunday we were supposed to go to out appointments. My husband and I," she said.
Delaying the vaccine while pregnant, Tamara continued to postpone it months following the birth.
"It was one of those things, they just, you know, by the time I was ready, personally, I just, I waited, I just waited too long," she said.
And now, she is calling on everyone else to get the shot before what happened to her happens to them.
"Do it now, as soon as you can, don't go through this. Don't go through this stuff. It's hard. It's really hard," she said. "And I know there's a lot of people out there that never left that ICU that I was in, you'll never see their families. And some people that did are in much worse condition than I meant. And much worse condition that I'm in. And I can't imagine that. I just can't."
Although she's not sure what the long-term effects are going to be, Tamara is recovering. She is still on oxygen, but every day is better. She is slowly regaining energy to spend time with her family and hopes to be able to run again - even get back into the hospital to continue to help people there.
Of course, after her family gets vaccinated.