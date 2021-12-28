SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman driving what police said was a stolen vehicle was arrested for hit-and-run after she unsuccessfully tried to hide in a nearby residence.
The crash happened on 14th and S. Ray when 27-year-old Naheelah Hubbard abruptly entered traffic in the stolen car and collided with a work van. '
The van was flipped onto its side, trapping the driver. Police and fire were able to free the driver when they arrived. They said he was relatively uninjured.
Witnesses saw Hubbard enter a nearby home and directed police to the location. Police said it was a known residence.
Once police made their presence known, the occupants of the home ousted Hubbard and quickly shut the door behind her.
Hubbard was arrested for hit-and-run, possession of a stolen vehicle and an unrelated burglary charge. She was booked into Spokane County Jail.