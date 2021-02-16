HARRISON, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is reminding people not to venture out on frozen lakes after a woman fell through Lake Coeur d'Alene and died.
According to KCSO, dive and rescue teams responded to the area of Harlow Point around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday after someone saw a person possibly fall through the ice while trying to rescue an animal.
Responding teams found a woman unconscious in the water. Crews attempted lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful.
The woman was identified as 77-year-old Leslie Daniels.
KCSO said if an animal falls through the ice or is trapped on the ice, you are asked to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
