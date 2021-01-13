SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman has died on Spokane's South Hill after a massive tree fell on her car and trapped her inside, according to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.

This happened at 27th and Post and authorities say to expect the area to be closed off for awhile. Police and Fire are on scene.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. 

