SOAP LAKE, Wash. - A woman died in an early Thursday morning house fire near Soap Lake.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders were called to 4777 Rd. 19-Northeast at about 12:20 a.m. for a house fire.
One of the occupants, Samuel Engelhardt, was outside chopping wood when he noticed the double-wide manufactured home was ablaze.
Englehardt told responders his friend was sleeping on the couch when he went outside.
A woman's body was found inside the home after the flames were extinguished, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The woman's body is in the care of Coroner Craig Morrison. Staff will confirm her identity and conduct an autopsy. The identity of the victim will be released when confirmed and next-of-kin has been notified.
The coroner, the Grant County Fire Marshal and Grant County Sheriff's detectives are investigating.