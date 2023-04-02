LIBERY LAKE, Wash. - One person is dead after being hit by a car in the parking lot of a Liberty Lake Safeway Sunday Morning.
Around 8:17 a.m. on April 2, officers with the Liberty Lake Police Department (LLPD) responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the Safeway on 1307 N Liberty Lake Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman was hit and dragged for a short distance.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries. The driver involved in the incident remained on-scene and is currently not being charged.
At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in this crash. Speed and reckless driving are not believed to be a factor.
This crash remains under investigation by LLPD.