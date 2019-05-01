Woman enters plea in Spokane County squirrel electrocution case

Watch again

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Greenacres woman accused of electrocuting nine squirrels that tried to scale her electric fence pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday morning.

The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service got a complaint that 68-year-old Mary Franks left the squirrels hanging from the fence and in view of passersby back in October.

She is facing nine criminal charges of animal cruelty.

Court documents say Franks constructed the fence around a walnut tree in her backyard. Her lawyer, Brendan Kidd, told The Spokesman-Review Franks didn't mean to kill the squirrels, just deter them.

The fence was taken down after Franks was visited by a SCRAPS officer. After pleading not guilty to the charge Wednesday, a judge issued a trial date of July 22.

Animal cruelty is a felony, and each of Banks' nine counts could cost her up to $10,000 and five years in prison