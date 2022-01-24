SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was forced to drive a stranger around for several hours Monday morning when he entered her car armed with a knife.
The suspect, 43-year-old Ivory Washington, entered the woman's car when she was stopped at a North Spokane store, according to police.
After driving around for hours, Washington allegedly threatened to harm the woman, striking her. Fortunately, she was not seriously hurt and was able to escape the vehicle.
The woman alerted police that her car was still in the area with Washington inside.
Police entered into a brief standoff with Washington when he refused to exit the vehicle. Eventually, he complied and was taken into custody.
Washington was arrested for assault, first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping. He was booked into Spokane County Jail.