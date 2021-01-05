SPOKANE, Wash. - A man accused of attacking his girlfriend with an axe is set to make his first appearance Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
According to Spokane Police, officers spoke with a woman at the hospital early Tuesday morning who was receiving treatment for being hit in the head with an axe.
An officer said the woman was in the trauma room soaked in blood.
The officer observed a laceration on the victim’s head that was bleeding continuously, one eye swollen and a large cut on her leg. SPD said head and a leg injury from being struck by an axe. The swollen eye was a result of being repeatedly punched in the face.
The officer said she was visibly shaken and experiencing a significant amount of pain.
According to Spokane Police, the woman was reportedly attacked by her boyfriend, 35-year-old Bradley Hudlow.
SPD said the woman was gathering her belongings at Hudlow's residence when he attacked her.
The victim attempted to escape but Hudlow threw an axe at her, striking her in the leg. As she tried to grab the axe to prevent further assault, Hudlow wrestled the weapon away from her.
The victim continue to try and flee but Hudlow caught up to her and struck her on the back of the head with the axe. The victim ran into Hudlow’s mother’s room who stopped the assault.
SPD said Hudlow told the victim and his mother if they told anyone what had happened he would, “kill both of them.”
The victim was picked up by a friend and transported to the hospital.
After the officer spoke to the victim at the hospital, they arrested Hudlow at his residence without incident and found an axe.
Hudlow was booked into the Spokane County Jail for domestic violence assault in the second degree and felony harassment-threats to kill.
