CHENEY, Wash. - Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter.
"She was like, 'Mom, you've had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there's a fire,'" Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she'd be home in 10 minutes.
"Mom, we may not have 10 minutes," her daughter replied. 'What do you want me to take?"
With a fire fast-approaching, how do you decide what to take? For Monica, the decision was easy, because her and her husband had prepared for a situation like this after a wildfire two years ago at nearby Badger Lake.
Monica told her daughter to grab some sentimental and irreplaceable keepsakes, like wedding rings, an original wedding photo, and some custom artwork from Alaska.
"That's it?" Monica recalled her daughter asking.
"That's it," Monica told her. "We've talked about this, your dad and I, and at the end of the day, our lives is what matters most in our family. Nothing else matters at the end of the day."
For the next 24-36 hours, Monica was at a nearby hotel, unsure if her home was still standing. She tried several times to return but was told it was still too dangerous. However, if her home was gone, it was something she was at peace with, having discussed the potential scenario with her husband.
Then Monica received a text from a neighbor who decided to stay. It was a photo of her house. Still standing.
"For me, that moment of seeing it still standing, all I could do was cry," Monica said. "I was so overcome with thankfulness and gratefulness."
The Williams Lake Fire continues to burn, but Monica's home remains standing thanks to the selfless grit and determination of the firefighters standing guard at her home.
"For the last two days, there have literally been firefighters and their truck in our driveway protecting our property, just because of the winds," Monica said.
And as the firefighters protect her home, Monica also has a message of gratitude to her neighbors who chose to stay behind and fend off the flames from their homes, all while tending to Monica's as well.
"A couple of them have been down to my house, they watered my plants. So thank you to my neighbors, if you hear this!" Monica smiled, before offering a message to anyone who may have the potential to be staring down flames approaching their home during this, or any future, wildfire season: Get prepared now.
"I think preparation is key, because then we're more apt to handle the trauma and unknown a whole lot better," Monica shared.