SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - You probably think of your garage as a secure place to keep your belongings, but that wasn't the case for one woman who actually caught two people breaking into hers overnight.
Instead of letting them steal what they wanted, this woman jumped into action and stopped them.
Brittney Goodman was ready to go to bed for the night when she heard a noise coming from outside.
"And I looked out there and I saw a shadow," Goodman said.
With several break-ins recently at her apartment complex, McDonald's Place in Spokane Valley, she asked her boyfriend charlie to go check it out.
"I thought I was being paranoid," she said.
She wasn't.
"I watched from the window and he went down there and he started waving at me," she said.
Two men were rounding up valuables out of their garage-turned storage unit. That's when Brittney called 911.
"I grabbed a stun gun, I ran downstairs and they were gone. So he had chased them that way, so I went, we're in a big U-shape here, so I went to cut off the other end of the U-shape to see if they were running around," she said.
She and the suspect ended up running towards an old white Toyota pickup truck idling outside the complex and that's where it escalated.
"I was between him and the truck and he walked towards me, charged towards me trying to get to the truck and I had my finger on the button and I went to press it as he was punching me in the side of the face," she said.
$10,000 worth of storage including some very old video game systems and tv could've been stolen if it weren't for Brittney and her boyfriend chasing the suspects down with a stun gun.
Unfortunately, the stun gun wasn't enough to capture the two, and they were able to get away.
Deputies arrived on the scene within the minute but as one was backing up to possibly find the suspects... an unexpected accident.
"I did not even see this pickup coming. I didn't hear brakes. He just nailed the back end of that car," she said.
A distracted driver hit the two deputy's in their car, delaying the investigation.
"That kind of rightfully took the focus off of things for a medical emergency but that gave them the time to get out of dodge," she said.
Brittney only wants an end to this break-in saga.
"I'm angry about somebody trying to steal my things but I'm also really frustrated for the other people in the apartment complex, there are children, there are babies," she said. "If they're desperate enough to hit me when I'm half their weight to try and get away I don't understand what it takes to be that desperate that's the scary thing."
It is important to note, police and deputies say if you find yourself in a situation like this, they never recommend chasing after any sort of criminal.
In this case, Goodman was lucky she got all her things back, and that she wasn't hurt much worse than she was.