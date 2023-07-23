YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — The Buttermilk Trail in West Yellowstone has been closed after a woman was found dead following an alleged bear encounter Saturday morning.
Grizzly bear tracks were discovered near the woman's body. The Custer Gallatin National Forest has issued an emergency closure of the area, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
The closure is located 8 miles west of West Yellowstone and follows the Continental Divide Trail from the trailhead near Targhee Pass on Highway 20 south to the confluence with Cream Creek Road.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks issued the following precautionary steps that Yellowstone visitors should take to "Be Bear Aware":
- Carry and know how to use bear spray
- Travel in groups whenever possible
- Plan to be out in the daylight hours
- Avoid carcass sites and concentrations of ravens or other scavengers
- Watch for signs of bears such as scat, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and carcasses
- Make noise to alert bears to your presence
- Don't approach a bear