Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS MONDAY... .A cold front will approach Monday afternoon and sweep through Monday evening and night. Southwest winds will increase through the day becoming gusty Monday afternoon and evening with gusts of 25 to 35 mph. Temperatures Monday afternoon will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s with RH values in the teens to lower twenties. The cold front will bring a 10-15% chance for sprinkles Monday night. There is a 10% chance for isolated lightning strikes, mainly zone 709, eastern 708, and zone 101 Monday night. Gusty winds and dry conditions will continue on Tuesday with temperatures cooling into the mid 70s to lower 80s. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN INCLUDING PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA...LOWER PALOUSE AND SNAKE RIVER AREA...AND THE IDAHO PANHANDLE... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 11 PM PDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle, Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington, Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River. * Winds: Southwest 10 to 25 mph. Gusts 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 35 mph for zone 709 and western zone 708. * Relative Humidities: 13 to 25 percent. * Impacts: Any new and existing fires have the potential to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&