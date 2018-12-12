Update: Spokane County Medical Examiners have identified the woman who drowned in a car accident in the Spokane River Wednesday as 22-year-old Rachel F. Bowles of Spokane Valley.

According to the Spokesman-Review, Bowles graduated from University High School and worked at Ferraro's Family Italian Restaurant in Spokane Valley

"She worked here for about four years, since she was 17-years-old. She was awesome. People asked for her. I don't know how much to say, she was just an awesome person," Ferraro's owner Angie Ferraro said.

The crash remains under investigation

Previous Coverage: The Spokane Valley Traffic Unit is investigating how a vehicle wound up in the south side of the Spokane River Wednesday morning, leaving one woman dead.

Spokane Valley Fire Water Rescue and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office dive team responded to the scene at the 17600 block of E. Montgomery after a caller reported seeing a vehicle in the Spokane River between Flora Rd. and Long Rd.

First responders recovered the body of an adult female from the vehicle.

Evidence collected indicates that the vehicle turned north from Montgomery on a private drive before driving past a dead-end and over a steep embankment before coming to rest upside down and partially submerged in the river.

Investigators are working to determine the events leading up to the deadly incident.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the decedent, along with cause and manner of death, when appropriate.

Previous coverage: A body was found inside a car in the Spokane River Wednesday morning in Spokane Valley.

Firefighters were called to a water rescue near Flora and Montgomery Wednesday morning and found a car upside down in the river.

Firefighters tell KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson it appears the victim, who has not yet been identified, had been in the river for a while.

Firefighters said they are checking to see if anyone else was in the car.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.