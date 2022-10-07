SPOKANE, Wash. - It has been confirmed that one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Las Vegas is from Spokane.
Maris Digiovanni was killed on the strip along with one other victim. Their attacker is in custody.
Maris Digiovanni was captain of the Pole Vault team at Lewis and Clark High School before studying at Washington State University.
Maris's Brother shared a message on Facebook saying, "It is with great sadness that we say goodbye and see you later to my amazing little sister. Maris was a victim of the horrific random stabbing of 8 people in Las Vegas today. Please pray for our family and her husband. We appreciate the space to grieve in the coming days and know she touched your lives as she did ours."
Maris was only 30-years-old.