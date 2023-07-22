YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Amber Harris, the 47-year-old woman who was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park last week, has gotten engaged in the hospital where she is recovering.
Harris' fiancé, Chris Whitehill, had been planning on proposing to Harris at the park itself...until the bison soiled his plans.
Forced to resort to other options, Whitehill got down on one knee beside Harris' hospital bed. She said yes!
However, Whitehill and Harris still face a mountain of medical bills following Harris' incident at the park. She suffered severe fractures in her back and will need surgery. The couple is asking for donations from anyone who wishes to lend a helping hand.
Click here to donate to Harris' GoFundMe.