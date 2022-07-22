SPOKANE, Wash.- A Spokane woman is facing a Second Degree Murder charge after police say she shot and killed a man on July 3.
Court documents outline the case against. The docs say that on July 3, Michael Materne drove to his ex-girlfriend's home, Stacy Gerber, to retrieve some of his belongings. He spent about an hour there and then went back home.
A short time later, documents say Gerber's friend drove her to Materne's house to confront him. There were two kids in the car with them, according to the documents.
The documents say that when they drove up to Materne's house, he was standing in the garage with a shotgun. According to them, he put the gun down and came over to the car, where Materne and Gerber began arguing. The documents say that they began physically fighting over a black pistol. It went off and a single bullet was fired into Gerber's car, where it hit the ceiling.
Court documents cite witnesses who say that Materne appeared unhurt after that first gunshot, but the car drove a short distance away and then they heard more gunshots and Materne fell to the ground. He later died at Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Court documents say shortly after, Gerber texted her mother say "Mom I killed him."
Gerber ultimately surrendered to police July 21. Police say she was identified as a suspect early on, but the evidence needed to arrest her only came in recently. In court she was ordered held on a $1 million bond.