Woman hit by car while crossing intersection near WSU Spokane campus

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman received some bruising but will be OK after being hit by a car near the Washington State University Spokane campus.
The woman was crossing the intersection at Spokane Falls Boulevard and Riverpoint Boulevard on Monday, Sept. 28 when she was hit by a car.
The driver of the car initially fled the scene but later returned to speak with officers, who appeared to give him a sobriety test.
The victim was later helped into a car and drove away.
Police are investigating.
