LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A black bear was killed by personnel with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on Saturday, after it attacked a woman in Leavenworth.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, the woman was admitted to the hospital with "significant" injuries.
 
Updated: Oct. 22 at 11:45 a.m.
 
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) warned people to avoid the area of Enchantment Park Way in Leavenworth after a recent bear attack. 
 
According to CCSO, a woman was attacked early Saturday morning and was admitted to the hospital with "significant" injuries. 
 
The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife was called in to assist with investigating the bear attack and for guidance. 

