Update: Police say a woman sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a truck in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning.
The crash is under investigation, but first responders say alcohol isn't a factor.
Previous coverage: Emergency responders are on scene of a serious collision in downtown Spokane near 1st and Howard.
KHQ's Kevin Kim arrived on scene and says initial reports are that a person was hit by a car. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Howard was blocked between 1st and 2nd Ave for a few hours, but reopened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.