The Spokane Regional Animal Protection Services (SCRAPS) is investigating a dog attack that happened in North Spokane.
They say the dog, a mixed breed, attacked a woman and left her seriously injured. The woman was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center and the dog was taken by a SCRAPS officer.
It happened at an apartment building near Boone and Adams, across the street from the STA bus depot.
SCRAPS tells KHQ that at this time, it appears the dog’s owner and the woman were involved in some kind of argument or fight, and the dog may have attacked the woman to protect its owner.
This story is developing will be updated as more information develops.