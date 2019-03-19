A medical emergency led a woman to swerving her vehicle off the road on Bigelow Gulch before she was later hospitalized Tuesday.
Spokane County Sheriffs responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon at Argonne Rd and Bigelow Gulch.
It was determined that the woman in her 60's was driving down Bigelow Gulch in a Ford SUV and a cement truck passed in front of her, causing her to swerve across the street and eventually exit the road onto a hill.
Police suspected the medical emergency to be a seizure and said a window had to be broken to get her out before she was transported to the hospital.