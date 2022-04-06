Woman in 60s rescued in Inchelium area after being missing for three days

INCHELIUM, Wash. - A woman in her 60s was safely rescued after being missing for three days in the Inchelium area. The woman was found by a local search and rescue crew in the bottom of a canyon near the edge of a river, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
The woman was found dehydrated, weak and possibly suffering from hypothermia and pain.
Crews originally thought a helicopter hoist might be needed to rescue her, but it was decided that the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit's Rescue 3 Flight Crew would be able to safely land near her location.
Rescue crews stayed on the ground with her until the flight crew could make its way down.
From there, she was airlifted to the Inchelium Medical Clinic before being transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.
The flight crew for this incident was:
- Pilot Volunteer: Chris Debs
- Pilot Don Kresse: Spokane Valley Fire Department Battalion Chief
- Crew Chief/Hoist Operator: Derek Arnold, Liberty Lake Police Officer
- Helicopter Rescue Medic Ray Moeckel: Spokane Valley Fire Department Captain
- Helicopter Rescue Medic Casey Mayfield: Spokane Fire Department Firefighter