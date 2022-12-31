Woman in stable condition after being shot in the head, leg in Othello

OTHELLO, Wash. - A woman was sent to the hospital in stable condition after being shot in the leg and face Friday evening in Othello.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), a 52-year-old woman opened her door on Rainier Road and was confronted by someone wearing a mask. The suspect asked for her son, before eventually shooting her in her leg and head.
The suspect then fled from the house travelling south. A K-9 team from Grant County was called in to search for the suspect, who law enforcement believed to still be armed, but the search was later called off.
The woman was transported to the Othello Hospital. As of ACSO's last update Friday night, she was in stable condition.
ACSO will continue to investigate the incident and urged patience from the community. The Othello Police Department and Grant County Sheriff's Office provided assistance in the initial investigation.
If you have information regarding this case, you are asked to contact ACSO by calling (509) 659-1122. You may remain anonymous.